CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 16,074 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIXXF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th.

CI Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $478.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 46.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1481 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.15. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.91%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

