Cincinnati Insurance Co. Has $20.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $18,861,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.54. 1,571,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

