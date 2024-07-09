Cincinnati Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 271,216 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $76,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 512.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. 3,200,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,068. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

