Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 11th

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, July 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,770. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 224.28% and a negative net margin of 7,873.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

