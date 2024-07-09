Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 610 ($7.81) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 583.17 ($7.47).

CBG stock opened at GBX 482 ($6.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £725.36 million, a PE ratio of 507.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 278 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 989.50 ($12.67). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 484.80.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.50), for a total value of £34,255.65 ($43,878.12). Also, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,265 ($2,901.24). Insiders have bought 4,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,450 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

