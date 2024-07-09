Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 610 ($7.81) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 583.17 ($7.47).
In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.50), for a total value of £34,255.65 ($43,878.12). In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.50), for a total value of £34,255.65 ($43,878.12). Also, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,265 ($2,901.24). Insiders have bought 4,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,450 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
