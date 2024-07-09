Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.05

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.05 and last traded at $86.59, with a volume of 10412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

