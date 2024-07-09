Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,148,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after buying an additional 204,659 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after buying an additional 151,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 116,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,834. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.