Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

BSCS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 302,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,164. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

