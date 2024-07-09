Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $987,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,368,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,713,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

