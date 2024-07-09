Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,270,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

JXN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. 548,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

