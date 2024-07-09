Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 1,193 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $72.48. 23,452,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

