Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 443 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,036,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,424,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,517,000 after buying an additional 435,104 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. 751,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,867. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

