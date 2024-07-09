Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.92.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.20. 1,052,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.24.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

