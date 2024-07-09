Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,548,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Stock Performance
Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.87. 647,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,557. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.
Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
