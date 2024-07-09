Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,548,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.87. 647,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,557. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.