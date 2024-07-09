Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE STZ opened at $253.87 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.60 and its 200 day moving average is $254.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.