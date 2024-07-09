Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Reaches $7.99 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $163.49 million and $7.99 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001343 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

