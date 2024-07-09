Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.82. 839,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,241. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

