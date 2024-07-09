CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. CVB Financial has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

