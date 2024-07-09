CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Head-To-Head Comparison

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CVR Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health -77.00% -3.81% 9.71%

Volatility and Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 22.78, indicating that its share price is 2,178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $20.40 million 1.04 -$25.81 million ($0.01) -1.80

This table compares CVR Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CVR Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

About CVR Medical

(Get Free Report)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About SANUWAVE Health

(Get Free Report)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.