Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.02

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 204500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Company Profile

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

