Decred (DCR) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. Decred has a total market cap of $214.28 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $13.24 or 0.00022938 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00082056 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010264 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,178,436 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

