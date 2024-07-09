Delphi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 660,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Cartesian Therapeutics comprises 0.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 12.26% of Cartesian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 399,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,681. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Cartesian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNAC. Oppenheimer lowered Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Cartesian Therapeutics Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

