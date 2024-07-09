Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 259,730 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,730 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 14.6% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SHYG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 733,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

