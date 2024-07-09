Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,052

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.45) to GBX 1,052 ($13.48) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSON. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.11).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 1,008 ($12.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,901.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 809.60 ($10.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 967.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 979.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

In other Pearson news, insider Annette Thomas acquired 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.62) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,832.27). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

