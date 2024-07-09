Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 1.8 %

DGLY stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.86. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.17% and a negative return on equity of 155.99%.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

