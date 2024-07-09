Diversified LLC Purchases 27,672 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $560.13. The company has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

