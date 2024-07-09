DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Sells $1,866,311.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DocuSign Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,321. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

