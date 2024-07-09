Dogecoin Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $15.60 billion and approximately $594.92 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010080 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00113868 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,047,316,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
