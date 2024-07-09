Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.32. The company had a trading volume of 865,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.02. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

