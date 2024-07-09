Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

