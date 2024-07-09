Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) COO Purchases $34,800.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) COO Richard Lampen purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,197,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,452.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Richard Lampen bought 125,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of DOUG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 457,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,429. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

