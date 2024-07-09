Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $103.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

