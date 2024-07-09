Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT opened at $12.85 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

