Eagle Point Income Company Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Price Performance
Shares of EIC opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.75.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
