Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EKSO. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

