Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $42.21 million and $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001334 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,974,955 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

