Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $14.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $932.80. 1,841,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $835.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $754.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $935.00. The company has a market cap of $886.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

