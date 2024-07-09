ELIS Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $109,965.60 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009136 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,676.79 or 0.99975016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068633 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04355915 USD and is up 19.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $255,483.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

