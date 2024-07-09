Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $13.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFC. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,697.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,697.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 338,434 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,263,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,165,000 after buying an additional 53,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.