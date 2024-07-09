Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.04 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for about $200.47 or 0.00348045 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.04 billion and approximately $354,531.82 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.41839994 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $359,856.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

