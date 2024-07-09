Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $15,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.33.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $766.83. 338,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $758.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.81. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

