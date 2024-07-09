Eric A. Mendelson Sells 8,864 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HEI traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.89. The stock had a trading volume of 339,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.93 and its 200 day moving average is $198.86. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HEICO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

