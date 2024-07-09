ether.fi Price Down 18% Over Last Week (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ether.fi has a total market cap of $253.82 million and approximately $144.11 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00003811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ether.fi has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.16035898 USD and is up 15.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $239,801,954.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

