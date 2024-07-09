ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy index, a market-cap-weighted, narrow index of North American MLPs whose distribution is generated from midstream activities. AMNA was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

