ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1429 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PFFL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

