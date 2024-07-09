Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,959 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,369,000 after acquiring an additional 137,004 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

See Also

