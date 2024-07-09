ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 482.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,301.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 661.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 807,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,464. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $462,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,418. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

