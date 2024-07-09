Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Expro Group worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Expro Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 833,928 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Expro Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 401,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,861,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 396,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -117.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,737,240 shares of company stock worth $60,891,007 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

