Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.67. 6,653,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,023,656. The stock has a market cap of $440.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

