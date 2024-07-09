Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FN traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $241.29. The stock had a trading volume of 94,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.98 and a 200 day moving average of $207.59. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $257.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

